NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in the Bronx are looking for a missing toddler who was taken by her father.
The NYPD says 33-year-old Kenneth Williams took off with his 1-year-old daughter Saturday morning.
Investigators say Williams and the woman met inside the hallway of an apartment building in the Belmont section. While the woman was inside her apartment, Williams allegedly took the child and fled.
Police are now looking for a dark blue Ford Econoline van with dark tints.
The van did not have license plates at the time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.