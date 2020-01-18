Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Today looks like the most active day of the next seven as a complex storm system that originated out west will bring a period of snow this afternoon followed by a mix with then change to cold rain.
For most spots around NYC, south and east, rain should take over by 9 p.m. the latest. North and west heading into interior New Jersey and New York, a bit more snow is expected as the temperatures will stay below freezing a bit longer. We’re not expecting major snowfall but it will still make for tricky travel.
Sunday is when we’ll dry out with gradually clearing skies. Temps will still be chilly with highs around 40, and it looks like temps will tumble again for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday with highs only around freezing!