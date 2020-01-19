Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for the man caught on camera breaking into a car in the Bronx.
It happened just before midnight back on Dec. 21 on Southern Boulevard in Crotona Park East.
Police say the suspect shattered the rear passenger window of a Honda Pilot and stole a computer, watch, clothes and more.
