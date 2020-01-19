NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Whether you’re curious about the Instant Pot buzz, already own and love yours, or just want fast weeknight meal ideas, you’ve come to the right place.
Healthy cooking expert and recipe developer Julie Hartigan has some ideas for how to rock your Instant Pot.
Pork Carnitas Tacos
Prep time: 5 min / Cook time: 45 min / Total time: 50 min / Servings: 8 servings
Ingredients
- 4 lbs pork shoulder trimmed and cut into cubes
- 1 TB ancho or regular chili powder
- 1 TB dried oregano
- 1 TB cumin
- 1 TB coriander
- 1 TB kosher salt
- 2 TB canola oil
- ½ cup orange juice
- ¼ cup lime juice
- ½ cup beer or chicken broth
- 1 TB minced garlic
- 1 bay leaf
Instructions
Toss the pork cubes with chili powder, oregano, cumin, coriander, and salt. Set Instant Pot to Saute on High, add oil, and brown cubes on all sides for 5 minutes. Turn Instant Pot off. Whisk together orange juice, lime juice, beer or broth, bay leaf, and garlic. Pour over pork and stir bottom with a wooden spoon to scrape up any brown bits. Set Instant Pot to High Pressure for 30 minutes. Cook and let steam release naturally for 10-15 minutes. Open lid carefully, remove bay leaf, use a slotted spoon to remove pork to a large bowl. Use two forks to shred pork, and add 1-2 cups of liquid or more as desired.