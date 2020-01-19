Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for a suspect who punched a 73-year-old man in Brooklyn, apparently at random.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for a suspect who punched a 73-year-old man in Brooklyn, apparently at random.
Police released a photo of the suspect, who is wanted for attacking the man in Crown Heights on Thursday night.
The incident happened near Kingston Avenue and Saint John’s Place. Investigators said the suspect hit the man in the face with a closed fist and then ran away.
The victim was taken to a hospital with a serious eye injury.