NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding a man who stole an 88-year-old’s wallet in the subway.
It happened Monday just before 4 p.m. at the 4/5/6 subway station at 42nd Street. According to police, the suspect stole the victim’s wallet from right out of this hand and ran off further into the station.
He got away with $140, a debit card and credit card.
