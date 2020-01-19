NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A woman was dragged and raped in a Queens alleyway.
The victim was walking home early Thursday when she was attacked at 163-18 Jamaica Avenue in Jamaica.
Police say the suspect stopped in front of the 27-year-old woman. When she tried to pass him, he grabbed her and dragged her to a nearby alleyway.
That’s where he ripped her clothes off and raped her.
The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries to her head, body, arms and legs.
The suspect is believed to be 25-35 years old and about 5’6″, and was last seen wearing a dark ski cap, a tan vest, blue jeans, black sweater and black sneakers.
According to police, when the attacker first grabbed the woman, he covered her mouth and told her “I am going to kill you.”
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.