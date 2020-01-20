Comments
FAIR LAWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey husband and wife are facing charges following a road rage incident in Fair Lawn.
Police said 44-year-old Mariusz Czerwinski hit a 23-year-old man with a golf club shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday on River Road.
Czerwinski’s wife, 42-year-old Sylwia Czerwinska, also allegedly attacked the victim with the club as the men fought in the street.
Both men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening head injuries. The victim has been treated and released.
Mariusz and Sylwia Czerwinska were charged with aggravated assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes.