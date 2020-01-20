Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A deadly fire is under investigation this morning in Queens.
The FDNY responded around 3:15 a.m. to a home under construction on 217th Street near 104th Avenue in Queens Village.
Firefighters discovered a man suffering from burns with his hands bound behind his back, police said.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The cause of the fire and the victim’s death remain under investigation.
The FDNY battled two other deadly blazes early this morning in the Bronx and Brooklyn.
