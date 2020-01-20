Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One person is dead following an early-morning fire in Brooklyn.
Flames broke out shortly after 3 a.m. at a four-story building on Adelphi Street near Dekalb Avenue in Fort Greene.
The FDNY said a man was found dead inside the lobby.
The victim’s name has not been released.
It’s unclear what caused the fire.
The FDNY battled two other deadly blazes early this morning in the Bronx and Queens.
