Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a gunman who shot a man to death overnight in the Bronx.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a gunman who shot a man to death overnight in the Bronx.
The 23-year-old was gunned down around 11:30 p.m. Sunday near Creston Avenue and 182nd Street in the Fordham Heights neighborhood.
Police said there was some kind of argument before the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim once in the head and twice in the torso.
He was rushed to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said the shooter was last seen wearing a red skull cap.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.