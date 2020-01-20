CENTER MORICHES, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police say homicide detectives are investigating the death of a young boy in Suffolk County who apparently died in his own driveway.
Police say they were called to the home on Bittersweet Lane in Center Moriches, N.Y., on Friday morning for a report of a child who fell in a driveway, reports CBSN New York’s Jennifer McLogan.
The boy, identified by family as Thomas Valva, was rushed to Long Island Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the child’s funeral expenses. Neighbors on this close-knit block have started a “meal train” bringing food to the family as they all mourn.
The boy’s father released a statement through an attorney, which says, “As with any tragedy, our office and Mr. Valva are shocked and saddened to learn of the horrible accident that took the life of young Thomas Valva. We mourn his death with family and friends. Since Thomas’ parents are in a divorce we are unable to make any further comments at this time.”
The Suffolk County Medical Examiner is performing an autopsy and Suffolk Police expect to have more to say very soon, once that autopsy is completed.