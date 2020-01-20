Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One firefighter was taken to Weill Cornell Medical Center in serious but stable condition after battling an apartment building fire in Brooklyn late Monday night.
Firefighters said the blaze started at about 10:30 p.m. on Ocean Parkway and Foster Avenue in the Midwood section of the borough.
The injured firefighter was pulled from the three-story building, but CBS2 has learned he was conscious.
The blaze started on the first floor and was not under control as of 11:30 p.m., officials said.
