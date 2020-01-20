



— A fire burned through at least six homes on Staten Island on Monday afternoon.

Almost 200 firefighters worked to bring the five-alarm blaze under control by around 5:10 p.m., CBS2’s Valerie Castro reported.

The fire appeared to start on the third floor of the townhouse at 829 Rensselaer Ave. in the Prince’s Bay section of the borough at around 3 p.m. It then quickly spread to several other attached townhouses, fire officials said.

One man who was nearby when the fire broke out described the chaotic scene as FDNY crews were arriving.

“We heard the first fire truck coming down the block, so we come running out of my cousin’s house… We seen the smoke coming out so we ran down the block, tried to get everybody out as quick as possible,” neighbor Richie Gunderson said. “Couple houses down we tried to get a dog out. Cops broke open the door to get the dog out. Then they got the one lady out. The elderly lady, they pulled her out. They brought her across the street. The fire spread like wildfire. It was unbelievable how fast it went up.”

A retired police officer who lives across the street told Castro an elderly woman, who is disabled an on oxygen lived in one of the homes. He said he and another neighbor ran inside, put her in a chair and carried out of from the floor.

Fire officials said at least one person and seven firefighters were injured.

Please stay with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.