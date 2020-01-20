TRENTON (CBSNewYork) – Rutgers University is said to be close to making a big announcement.
Gov. Phil Murphy let the cat out of the bag, tweeting that he is pleased the school chose Jonathan Holloway as its next president.
Thrilled that @RutgersU is set to name Jonathan Holloway, Provost of @NorthwesternU, as its President. During our conversations, Dr. Holloway clearly showed he had the vision & experience to put the needs of students first & lead Rutgers to the next level.https://t.co/qCou52kBZV
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) January 19, 2020
Holloway will be the school’s first black president, following 20 white males in that job.
He is a Stanford graduate and football player, and most recently chief academic officer at Northwestern.
The Rutgers board of governors and board of trustees are set to meet Tuesday for a final vote on his hiring.