TRENTON (CBSNewYork)Rutgers University is said to be close to making a big announcement.

Gov. Phil Murphy let the cat out of the bag, tweeting that he is pleased the school chose Jonathan Holloway as its next president.

Holloway will be the school’s first black president, following 20 white males in that job.

He is a Stanford graduate and football player, and most recently chief academic officer at Northwestern.

The Rutgers board of governors and board of trustees are set to meet Tuesday for a final vote on his hiring.

