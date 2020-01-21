NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD zeroed in on a couple of burglary suspects in the Bronx, swooping in by helicopter.
Police say two suspects broke into the Sack A Suds laundromat on Morris Park Avenue in the Morris Park section by cutting a hole in the roof and sliding through the ceiling.
Owner Joe Mazzilli says one suspect was using a crowbar to try to bust into his change machine while another rifled through the register.
He says the business has been robbed in the past.
“This has been something that’s been going on in this area for a couple of years, two, three years, and it’s a problem,” he said.
Police say the NYPD‘s aviation unit saw the two suspects fleeing on the roof of the laundromat and alerted the responding officers.
Great job by @NYPDnews Aviation assisting with the apprehension of two burglary suspects early this morning. The pilots using an infrared camera were able to direct ESU & @NYPD49Pct personnel to the rooftop were both suspects were attempting to hide in the darkness. pic.twitter.com/Nvf1J0Nq00
— NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) January 21, 2020
Thirty-year-old Francisco Barrera, of the Bronx, was arrested, along with a 16-year-old boy.
They’re both facing burglary charges.