



This week’s property has the best attributes of private home living, plus all the amenities of a luxury apartment building.

“I always tell my buyers: You want to find something unique, and certainly have it here,’” Holly Parker, of Douglas Elliman, told CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge.

Eleven Beach Street is on the northern edge of Tribeca. It’s a townhouse within a high-rise.

The windows in the main floor living room have privacy shades.

Another key design feature of the 6,100 square foot home is an expansive loft-like floor plan.

“Look at this room. It’s 28 feet by 21. You have these big ceilings, almost 11 feet high,” said Parker.

Interior windows by the formal dining room face a courtyard and they’re clad in a textured surface that’s designed to reflect outside light.

Next to that, the chef’s table is also rich in high-end design.

“We have four ovens here… Five burners… Side-by-side refrigerators,” Parker said.

Then, heading up…

“You have this other living space that is so cozy,” said Parker.

From there, it’s a walk down a very long hallway to four bedrooms and baths.

“So here we are in the master, and the thing that I love about this layout is privacy,” Parker said.

The space is huge but intimate. The master bath is also a showstopper with matched marble on the walls.

Next was the lower level, and talk about a wow-factor.

“Look at this 50-foot private pool,” said Parker.

Not to mention a sauna and steam.

In addition to the private pool, there is another pool and full gym as part of the building’s amenities.

To live large in Townhouse A on Beach Street will cost you $9.95 million.