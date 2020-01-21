Comments
HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police in Long Island say a man touched a 7-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl in the Broadway Commons mall after parents confronted him and he fled.
Nassau County police arrested 52-year-old Hector Castro on two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Authorities say the suspect was confronted by the mother the 7-year-old before he walked away. After the second incident, police located him at a nearby location.
Detectives are asking if anyone else may have been a victim of the suspect, they are urged to contact police at (516) 573-6352.