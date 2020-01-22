Comments
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed a new bill aimed at fixing chronic school problems highlighted in our documentary 37%.
WATCH NOW: 37%, CBS2’s Year-Long Investigation On Hempstead Schools
State monitors will now oversee the Hempstead and Wyandanch school districts after years of underachievement, corruption and budget chaos.
The districts are the poorest on Long Island in terms of taxable property values and family incomes.
The monitors will not ave veto power over school spending, but they will provide oversight and guidance of educational and fiscal policies.