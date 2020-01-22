



Harvey Weinstein’s rape and sexual assault trial begins today in Lower Manhattan.

Dozens of women have accused of the disgraced movie producer of sexual misconduct, but his trial will focus on just two allegations.

Opening statements are expected this morning, followed by the first witness testimony.

Weinstein is accused of raping a woman inside a hotel room in 20013 and performing a forcible sex act on another woman at his apartment in 2006.

Prosecutors will attempt to portray the 67-year-old as a monster who used his power to ingratiate himself with women, sometimes promising a film role or other career advancement, before sexually assaulting them.

Actress Annabella Sciorra is expected testify that Weinstein forced himself inside her Manhattan apartment and raped her in 1993 or 1994 after she starred in a film for his movie studio. While Sciorra’s allegations are outside the statute of limitations for criminal charges, the judge has said her testimony can be used to prove predatory sexual assault charges, which carries a maximum life sentence and requires prosecutors to show a pattern of misconduct.

Weinstein has denied the allegations, saying any sexual encounters were consensual. His lawyers plan to point to “dozens of loving emails” from his accusers to convince the jury of that. Defense attorney Damon Cheronis said some of the women “also bragged about being in a sexual relationship with him.”

Judge James Burke ruled the defense can reference the emails but not show the actual documents.

Weinstein’s accusers include some well-known actresses who plan to testify or attend the trial and others who are looking to the New York case for a form of justice because their allegations haven’t resulted in criminal charges.

“This trial is so important because the enormity of Harvey Weinstein’s international power and fame offers an opportunity to shine a spotlight on the rampant abuse of power that permeates our culture on a global level,” actress Jessica Barth said Tuesday.

“Not only the outcome of this trial, but the trial as a whole, is precedent setting,” said Barth, a star of the “Ted” films who says Weinstein once invited her to his hotel suite and demanded a naked massage.

After two weeks of jury selection, seven men and five women will hear the case. Three alternates were also chosen.

Yesterday, a panel of state appeals judge once again denied a request to move the trial out of town or delay it further. The defense has argued it is impossible for Weinstein to get a fair trial in New York City, pointing to media coverage and demonstrations outside the courthouse. The same court turned down a similar request for a change of venue back in October.

Extra court officers have been lining the front of the Manhattan courthouse where Weinstein has been ambling in and out with a walker that his lawyers say was necessitated by a summer car crash and subsequent back surgery.

Adding to the drama, actor Cuba Gooding Jr. is due at the same courthouse Wednesday for a hearing in a case in which several women have accused him of groping. He’s denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

Once trailed by whispers in Hollywood circles, Weinstein was met with an explosion of allegations from dozens of women after The New York Times and The New Yorker published separate exposes about his behavior in October 2017.

After opening statements, prosecutors are expected to call a former member of the board of directors at Weinstein’s old movie studio to testify about how the company handled allegations against him.

One issue that has remained unresolved in the trial is the defense’s objection to a juror who wrote an upcoming novel about young women that includes, according to the book’s publicity materials, descriptions of their relationships with predatory older men. If she is removed and replaced as a juror, that’ll leave just two remaining alternates for the trial.

Once the New York trial is over, Weinstein faces additional rape and sexual assault charges in Los Angeles. Those charges were filed this month as jury selection in his New York trial was getting underway.

