NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s an update on the brave grandmother on Staten Island who fought off an armed intruder.
Police have arrested the man they say forced his way into her home in Tottenville on Jan. 13, 2020.
Gustavo Ramos, 33, was walked out of the 120th Precinct in handcuffs Wednesday afternoon.
Police say he rang the victim’s doorbell last week then shoved her and ran inside.
The woman, 58-year-old Stacie Vota, fought back because her young granddaughter was in the house with her.
Ramos now faces burglary charges.