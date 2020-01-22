Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One person is dead and another is in critical condition after flames ripped through a Brooklyn apartment building overnight.
The fire broke out shortly after 2 a.m. on Fifth Avenue near Lincoln Place in the Park Slope neighborhood.
First responders found a 37-year-old man and 22-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive inside the building.
They were both rushed to New York Presbyterian-Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where the man was pronounced dead.
Firefighters had the flames under control after about an hour. The cause is under investigation.