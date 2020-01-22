CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Brooklyn, FDNY, Local TV, New York, Park Slope


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One person is dead and another is in critical condition after flames ripped through a Brooklyn apartment building overnight.

The fire broke out shortly after 2 a.m. on Fifth Avenue near Lincoln Place in the Park Slope neighborhood.

First responders found a 37-year-old man and 22-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive inside the building.

They were both rushed to New York Presbyterian-Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where the man was pronounced dead.

Firefighters had the flames under control after about an hour. The cause is under investigation.

