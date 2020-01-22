Comments
SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A car slammed into a building in Spring Valley Tuesday night.
It happened at around 10:30 p.m. at 7 Prospect Gardens, near Prospect Street and Ewing Avenue.
When police responded to the scene, they say they found the driver dead. Spring Valley police say he “appeared to have been the victim of a homicide.”
Anyone with any information is asked to call Spring Valley police at 1 (845) 356-7400.