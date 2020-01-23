Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An innocent bystander was one of two people hurt in a shooting in the Bronx on Thursday.
It happened just before 8 p.m. on a stretch of Hughes Avenue near 179th Street in the Crotona section.
A 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg during a dispute.
A 34-year-old woman sitting in her car down the street was also injured.
Right now, it’s unclear if that woman was hit by a bullet or shards of glass.
Both victims were taken to a local hospital.
No arrests have been made.