NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An innocent bystander was one of two people hurt in a shooting in the Bronx on Thursday.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on a stretch of Hughes Avenue near 179th Street in the Crotona section.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg during a dispute.

A 34-year-old woman sitting in her car down the street was also injured.

Right now, it’s unclear if that woman was hit by a bullet or shards of glass.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital.

No arrests have been made.

