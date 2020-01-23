Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A wild brawl was caught on camera inside a Brooklyn restaurant.
Police said a three suspects attacked two workers at Mr. King Asian Fusion on Flatbush Avenue in Flatbush.
It happened around 8 p.m. on Friday, December 27.
The suspects allegedly punched the workers, hit them with a broom and threw bottles of soda at them.
One of the victims was taken to the hospital to be treated for a cut to the face. The other refused medical attention on the scene.
Police are still searching for the suspects.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.