Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — FedEx is warning customers about a new text message scam.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — FedEx is warning customers about a new text message scam.
The company says text messages are being sent out alerting customers about a package. It includes a fake tracking code and a link to “set delivery preferences.”
The link then takes you to a fake Amazon customer satisfaction survey. It then offers a free watch or other gift as a reward, saying all you have to do is enter your credit card information to pay for shipping.
“But when you dig into it, it’s asking you to sign up for a trial to the company where they’ll charge you almost $100 per month,” said Justin Duino, managing editor of “How To Geek.”
Security experts say they don’t know who is behind the scam, and FedEx says it does not send out unsolicited text messages.