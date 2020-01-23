Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Tributes are pouring in for Jim Lehrer, the longtime co-host and co-founder of “PBS Newshour.”
PBS announced Lehrer died peacefully in his sleep at age 85.
Lehrer was known for his thoughtful, low-key style. He first appeared on PBS in the 1970s, where he stayed for more than three decades.
Lehrer also moderated a dozen presidential debates and wrote several books.
The exact cause of death was not revealed, but Lehrer had a history of heart issues – most recently undergoing heart valve surgery in 2008.