This afternoon is looking great with sunshine and just a few high clouds. We’ll continue to improve in the temperature department, as well, with highs in the mid 40s.
Some more clouds will spill in tonight and make for a partly to mostly cloudy night. And it will still be a little chilly, but we’ll only manage to dip into the mid 30s or so.
It’s a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow as we find ourselves between high pressure and our next system. It will be a tad milder, too, with highs in the upper 40s.
Unfortunately, the bulk of the day on Saturday isn’t looking so great with showers and periods of heavy rain. That said, plan to have the umbrella and boots!