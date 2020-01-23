



A second teenager has died after being pulled from an icy pond Wednesday in New Jersey, family members tell CBS2.

Rescue crews rushed to Carteret Park last night after two teens fell through the ice. One was able to get out on his own, but the other was still in the water when help arrived.

“It’s pretty terrible,” neighbor Salma Ebrahim told CBS2. “There was some kid under the water from 7 to 8, and they couldn’t find him.”

Within an hour, crews were able to pull the teen out and rush him to University Hospital in Newark, where family members say he succumbed to his injuries overnight.

“He was just the best, like funny, goofy, just a kid, you know? Innocent, didn’t deserve this,” the victim’s aunt to CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis.

Witnesses said a group of teens had been skating on the pond, despite signs to keep off the ice.

“Usually around this time, the surface freezes, so they go skating on it. But I don’t think it’s that cold to make the whole thing frozen, so that’s why maybe it broke,” Ebrahim said.

Hours earlier in East Brunswick, three teenagers fell through another pond. Two of the boys were able to get themselves out.

“The boys called 911, and then once we got the call, officers in the building actually ran out to the pound, which is, like I said, right behind us,” said East Brunswick Lt. Frank Sutter.

Six officers formed a human chain to reach the third boy. Fire crews eventually pulled the 13-year-old out, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Several officers and firefighters were treated for hypothermia, as well.

After two deadly incidents on the same night, police warn people to stay off the ice no matter how safe it may seem.

“I used to serve on our water rescue team, and we had a mantra to live by: We said that no ice is safe ice,” East Brunswick Police Chief Frank LoSacco said.

Grief counselors will be on hand today at Churchill Junior High School in East Brunswick, where the 13-year-old victim was an eighth grader.