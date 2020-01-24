Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The man serving life in prison for setting off a bomb in Chelsea nearly four years ago has been sentenced to an additional life term.
On Friday, a judge sentenced Ahmad Khan Rahimi for attempted murder.
Rahimi got into a shootout with Linden, New Jersey, police during his arrest in the fall of 2016.
Officer Peter Hammer was shot in the head during the shootout, but miraculously survived.
Thirty people were injured in the Chelsea bombing.
A second bomb failed to explode.