CENTER MORICHES, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The father of a little boy who died last week on Long Island has been arrested.
Police were called to a home on Bittersweet Lane in Center Moriches last Friday morning for a report of a child who fell in a driveway.
The boy, identified by family as 8-year-old Thomas Valva, was rushed to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where he was pronounced dead.
His father previously released a statement through a lawyer, saying, “As with any tragedy, our office and Mr. Valva are shocked and saddened to learn of the horrible accident that took the life of young Thomas Valva. We mourn his death with family and friends. Since Thomas’ parents are in a divorce we are unable to make any further comments at this time.”
It’s unclear what charges he may face.
The boy’s mother, Justyna Valva, told CBS2’s his death “is not going to go in vain.”
“I miss him so much,” she said. “Thomas was this little 8-year-old boy, my baby, who always was joyful, always stands for the truth, play his cars, read books, loved songs.”
REMOVE THE GOFUNDME PAGE. THIS MAN HAS BEEN ARRESTED FOR KILLING HIS SON AND YOU ARE PROMOTING A PAGE TO SEND HIM MONEY.