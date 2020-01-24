



It’s the second confirmed case of coronavirus in the U.S.

The CDC says a woman in her 60s has been quarantined in a Chicago hospital after returning from travel to Wuhan, China.

Earlier this week, a Washington state man also tested positive.

WEB EXTRA: Coronavirus information from the CDC | Guidance For Travelers

The CDC says there are now 63 patients under investigation from 22 states, although 11 of those patients have tested negative for coronavirus.

As the deadly virus spreads beyond China, it is now on the minds of some New Yorkers CBS2’s Nick Caloway spoke to.

“I would be very concerned. But I think the reality is, just like any other virus or any flu, prevent it from becoming a big pandemic. Wash your hands, stay clean,” said Rob Ancona of Brooklyn.

Others are taking that hygiene a bit further.

Hoon Lee is visiting family in New York.

“I’m pretty worried about the virus because I came from Chine, where the virus begins,” he said.

He’s wearing a protective mask because of coronavirus.

“It’s no harm to protect myself by wearing a mask,” he said.

Officials in New York City are preparing an emergency response plan for the virus. Mayor Bill de Blasio held a meeting at Emergency Management headquarters to discuss a response plan just in case the coronavirus lands here.

“With the best emergency response teams in the nation, New York City stands ready to respond to any potential cases of the coronavirus,” said de Blasio. “We will remain vigilant and ensure New Yorkers have the facts they need to stay safe.”

“As we learn about the first confirmed cases of this novel coronavirus in the United States and potentially in New York, I want to assure New Yorkers that we are prepared,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “We are undertaking a wide-reaching and rigorous effort with all stakeholders, including healthcare providers, airports and federal health officials, to put in place the appropriate precautions to keep New Yorkers safe. The symptoms of this virus are very similar to a common cold – if you are concerned that you might be ill, please follow our guidance to protect yourself and others.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the immediate risk to the public in the U.S. remains low.

However, more cases are expected.

Symptoms of the novel coronavirus may include:

Runny nose

Headache

Cough

Sore throat

Fever

A general feeling of being unwell

The CDC recommends people avoid non-essential travel to Wuhan. For travel deemed essential:

Avoid contact with sick people

Avoid animals (alive or dead), animal markets, and products that come from animals (such as uncooked meat)

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available

Older travelers and those with underlying health issues may be at risk for more severe disease and should discuss travel to Wuhan with their healthcare provider

For those who recently traveled to Wuhan and feel sick with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, CDC recommends: