NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a consumer alert involving ground beef that could be contaminated with plastic.
Chicago-based Amity Packing Company is recalling over 2,000 pounds of ground beef.
It comes after customers complained that they found pieces of plastic in the packages.
As a precaution, the company is recalling 1-pound vacuum-packed packages with the lot code of 0060, case code of 11402 and have a use-by date of Jan. 31.
The packages were shipped to several states, including New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
For more information about this recall, visit www.fsis.usda.gov.