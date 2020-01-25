Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Saturday’s heavy rain and wind are being blamed for toppling a large tree in Queens.
The tree’s trunk snapped, damaging two cars on 84th Drive in the Briarwood section.
One of the cars damaged was parked in front of the tree. The other was across the street.
That car’s owner, Nino Romero, heard the loud sound from inside his home.
“We thought that something was dragging out of a truck, like something fell out of a car, but then when we looked out the window, it was a tree that fell off and it took a car that was here, the front part, and then it took out my car right there,” Romero said.
No one was hurt.
Crews worked to clear the debris from the road and the blocked sidewalk.