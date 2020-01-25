Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a scare at a high rise on the East Side when a rope broke the window of an apartment on the 15th floor Saturday.
It happened on Third Avenue at East 33rd Street.
Thankfully, no one in the apartment and no pedestrians on the street were hurt.
The FDNY says scaffolding work was being done at the building.
“With the high winds and the heavy rain, the ropes from the scaffolding that’s not in use at this time have been blown around in the wind and the rope itself broke the window,” said Mark Rosenbaum, with the FDNY.
Most of the broken glass fell into the apartment.
The company was called in to secure the rest of the scaffolding.