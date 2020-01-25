by Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It’s a very wet Saturday out there as a moisture-loaded system moves through. Expect rain, heavy at times to continue through the afternoon. Temps are mild and this is an all rain event from here on out. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s around the tri-state… around 49 in NYC.

The good news is this is a quick mover and will be exiting from west to east after sunset. Rain should come to an end by 6pm in the city and closer to 8-9pm for the east end. After picking up 0.5-1.5″ for most, skies gradually clear tonight as we dry out. If you have any evening plans in NYC, you’re good to go.

Sunday will bring much brighter skies with temps once again above normal, in the 40s. Looking ahead, next week will be very quiet. As of now, our next chance for any precip after today won’t be until NEXT weekend. Stay dry!