NEWBURGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Several members of a family were fatally shot in their Orange County home on Sunday morning, police said.

Two adults in their 20s and a 9-year-old child were killed, and a 3-year-old was wounded and in serious condition. Another child in the home was not injured, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported.

Why someone would do this is the question on everyone’s mind. Right now, police will only say there is no public threat.

Police also said someone is in custody and being questioned and it’s believed the person knew the victims. The incident happened at around 8 a.m. at 1751 Route 300, which appears to be a home split up into apartments.

Police closed off traffic on the road to investigate and they have search warrants for other locations.

“It is a rapidly developing situation where there are multiple scenes and multiple things going on right now,” Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler said.

Added Newburgh Police Chief Bruce Campbell: “We have been to the residence on occasion, nothing very recently.”

The chief added investigators are looking into whether anything was taken from the home.