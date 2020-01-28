Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – How much would pay to own a toilet used by Frank Sinatra?
One fan shelled out $4,250 for the privilege.
The toilet, made of marble with a gilded seat, came from the executive suite Sinatra used at the former Golden Nugget casino in Atlantic City.
No one else used those rooms when Sinatra wasn’t in residence.
The toilet, and other items from the suite, were put for bid at S&S Auction in New Jersey this past weekend.