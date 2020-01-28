



Brooklyn Heights has been called one of the most beautiful neighborhoods in the country, with wide tree-lined streets and centuries old row houses helping to create its idyllic charm.

CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge got a tour of a very unique brownstone for this week’s Living Large.

There’s a serenity to Pierrepont Street in the heart of the neighborhood’s historic district. Stepping inside No. 81, this idealized lifestyle comes into even sharper focus.

But that was not always the case for the 1845 Greek Revival townhouse.

“Over the years, was turned into eight different apartments. So when we came to the home, there was very little left to salvage,” Lyndsay Caleo-Karol, creative director of The Brooklyn Home Company, told CBS2.

A gut renovation breathed a new high-end live into the 8,000 square foot home.

“We really wanted to capture as much of the ceiling height as much as possible,” said Caleo-Karol.

Another striking detail is the hand carved marble fireplace. A gracious archway leads to the kitchen.

“Everything that I’ve ever wanted in my own home we put into this home,” said Caleo-Karol.

That means a handsome chef’s stove, massive island and open brass shelves.

The back of the home opens to a large patio and true Brooklyn cityscape.

The furnishings include a raw edged dining table and handmade breakfront that were designed by Caleo-Karol’s husband, Fitzhugh Carol. Other pieces can be found throughout the six-bedroom home, like in the large and airy master, which includes more outside space.

The master bath is also generous in scale. We continued upstairs to the other bedrooms – some designed for family use.

“I brought my own daughter here when we were working on the project, and she got right into it,” Caleo-Karol said.

For more fun, there was a custom ping-pong table in a welcome family space on the lower level. The home also has an elevator.

To live large at 81 Pierrepont Street in Brooklyn Heights will cost you $14.5 million.

The one-of-a-kind furniture pieces can also be negotiated into the price.