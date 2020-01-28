Comments
Morning!
Expect a partly sunny & cool day, as temps are in the 40s with a mix of sun & clouds. No weather worries this week until the weekEND, when we are tracking a storm that could be bring us another round of rain, and even some snow. The storm has yet to form, so these things could change. Which is why you should check back in often to get all the updates.
Once we get them in, I’ll send em out to you! Otherwise, enjoy the moderate tranquility this week. It could be waaayyyy worse. Have a good one! G