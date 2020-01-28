



New York City health officials are bracing for the coronavirus outbreak to reach the five boroughs.

Five cases have been confirmed in the United States, and dozens are still being tested nationwide, including 10 in New York State.

All of the confirmed patients recently traveled from China, where 106 people have died.

“There is no cure at this moment. So really emphasizing to New Yorkers: it’s probably here already. That’s the sad reality,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in an interview.

WEB EXTRA: CDC latest on coronavirus outbreak | Guidance for Travelers

Scientists are concerned about the new disease, because it’s closely related to other viruses, like SARS, which killed nearly 800 people. Symptoms are similar to a cold or flu, including cough, fever and, in more severe cases, shortness of breath and pneumonia.

“On a spectrum of diseases, if we are lucky it’s more like the common cold, if we are unlucky it’s more like SARS,” the mayor said. “So far, it sure seems more like SARS.”

It’s believed the outbreak started in the city of Wuhan, China, which is on lockdown.

The U.S. State Department plans to airlift diplomats and some Americans from there Wednesday. However, officials say capacity is extremely limited.

Meanwhile, 1,000 Americans are reportedly stuck because of travel restrictions, including a professor from Stony Brook University.

“We are all working to arrange a flight home for him ASAP,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urge Americans to avoid non-essential travel to the country. Right now, 17 cities with more than 50 million people are on lockdown in the most far reaching disease control measures ever.

The New Jersey Department of Health launched a new hotline (1-800-222-1222) for the public to ask questions about the outbreak.