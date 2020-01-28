Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A shooting just blocks from a Queens high school Tuesday afternoon sent one teenager to the hospital.
Investigators say the teenager walked into Martin Van Buren High School in Queens Village with a gunshot to the leg.
According to police, the 16-year-old is a student at the school. He said there was a fight with other students a few blocks away on Hillside Avenue and that he was shot.
The teen is expected to recover from the wound.