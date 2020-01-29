NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A serial burglar is targeting a Brooklyn neighborhood.
Police are tracking five incidents in Canarsie in January alone. They told CBSN New York’s Jessica Moore on Wednesday the man they are looking has stolen everything from credit cards to cash, and even cars.
Moore obtained video that shows the suspect trying to use a JC Penny credit card that police said he stole during one of the burglaries.
Investigators said in all the cases, the man gets inside the houses through windows. Some are left unlocked, while others he breaks to get inside.
Some of the burglaries have happened early in the morning, others in the evening, police said.
Annie D. Williams was the first victim. She said the man got into her house on East 83rd Street near Avenue K on Jan. 4 through her front window and stole credit cards, keys, and her car.
“I could’ve been killed. I could’ve been killed in my bed. My daughter was asleep. So I’m so traumatized about it,” Williams said.
As for her car, Williams told CBSN New York police found it abandoned about five blocks away. She has since had all her locks changed and is hoping the new video will help police track down the man responsible.