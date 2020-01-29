Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A wild crash was caught on video in Queens involving a stolen Meals-On-Wheels truck.
Surveillance video shows the truck slamming into a car at an intersection in Jamaica. The truck then plows through the front yard of a home on 192nd Street.
Two people were hurt but are expected to recover.
Police say they’re questioning a 19-year-old woman and looking for three other suspects.
Meals-On-Wheels says the truck was stolen several blocks away while the driver was inside a home making a delivery.
