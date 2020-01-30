Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A new work of art is now beating in the heart of Times Square.
An 800-pound heart sculpture was revealed Thursday morning about two weeks ahead of Valentine’s Day.
The work is titled “Heart Squared,” made of 125 mirrors that produce a kaleidoscope effect. The studio that designed it says when you look at the mirrors at a certain angle, they reveal hidden images inside the heart.
The sculpture will be on display for Instagram-hungry fans through February.