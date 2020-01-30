NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released new information on a body found on the Upper East Side on Wednesday night. They now say the 64-year-old victim was murdered.
His name has not been released, but investigators were seen going in and out of the building near 83rd Street and Lexington Avenue on Thursday, trying to piece everything together, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported.
The victim was found with a gash to his head inside his first-floor apartment. At first, police thought he might have fallen, but there was no furniture or objects near him that would’ve caused the deep cut to his forehead.
Sources told Gainer a friend went to check on him because he hadn’t heard from him in a while and that’s when the discovery was made.
Neighbors are obviously in shock.
“Kept to himself. He would come home from work, drop his bag off, go up to church at 5:30, come home at 10 after 6,” Charles Franck said. “You’d see him in the neighborhood. You’d see him always friendly, always kind, always waved, a beautiful man.”
So who would want him dead? Sources said it doesn’t appear there was forced entry into the building.
It’s a crime that’s rattling area residents.
“Crime is slowly creeping up and it’s important to be vigilant,” neighbor Andrew Fine said.
It is unclear if anything was taken from the apartment. Police sources told Gainer that a weapon has not yet been found.