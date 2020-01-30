Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD uncovered a large stash of drugs during raid on Staten Island.
On Twitter, police showed off what they found at a home on Victory Bouelvard in the Bulls Head section.
Kudos to @NYPD120Pct Field Intelligence Officers and Special Operations staff who with the assistance of @StatenIslandDA made a tremendous seizure of illegal drugs before they contaminated the streets of Staten Island. This is what @NYPD120Pct is doing to keep our community safe pic.twitter.com/n3o7qPOlQ1
— NYPD 120th Precinct (@NYPD120Pct) January 30, 2020
They discovered 275 pounds of marijuana and more than 11,000 marijuana vape cartridges.
No one was home at the time of the bust.
Police have not made any arrests.