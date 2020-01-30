BREAKING NEWSFotis Dulos Pronounced Dead At Jacobi Medical Center
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD uncovered a large stash of drugs during raid on Staten Island.

On Twitter, police showed off what they found at a home on Victory Bouelvard in the Bulls Head section.

They discovered 275 pounds of marijuana and more than 11,000 marijuana vape cartridges.

No one was home at the time of the bust.

Police have not made any arrests.

