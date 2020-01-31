NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a female carjacking suspect went on a wild ride Friday.
The incident started at 7 p.m. when she allegedly carjacked a gray Mercedes at 74th Street and Fifth Avenue.
She then drove toward the FDR, striking two vehicles. Two people suffered minor injuries.
Police say the suspect got onto the FDR southbound and struck another vehicle at 42nd Street. She then allegedly carjacked a black Mercedes and continued to drive southbound, striking numerous cars.
UPDATE: Due to a police investigation, all southbound lanes of the FDR Drive remain closed between East 23rd Street and East 48th Street in Manhattan. Consider alt routes. Multilingual and ASL Link: https://t.co/GpdlTK7FPB. https://t.co/2tj1DWDkRN
— NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) February 1, 2020
She eventually got off the FDR near the Brooklyn Bridge and hit a fence around Park Row and Centre Street, where police arrested her.
Charges are pending.