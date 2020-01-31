Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – After 16 years on the field, former Mets and Yankees player Curtis Granderson has announced his retirement.
It’s been an incredible journey! Thanks for the ride of a lifetime, @MLB @MLB_PLAYERS pic.twitter.com/0AgOgSjWSC
— Curtis Granderson (@cgrand3) January 31, 2020
“It’s been an incredible journey! Thanks for the ride of a lifetime,” Granderson wrote on Twitter.
The three-time All Star said that while he’s stepping away from the field, he knows his role in the game is only getting started.
Granderson made it to the World Series twice, once as a Tiger in 2006 and then with the Mets in 2015, but he never won a title.
He played his last season as an outfielder with the Miami Marlins.