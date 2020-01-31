Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a robbery suspect armed with a box cutter in Hell’s Kitchen.
It happened Thursday at about 11:30 a.m. on West 51st Street between 9th and 10th Avenues.
Police say the suspect grabbed a 28-year-old woman by the neck before threatening her with box cutter.
Police say he made off with the woman’s cell phone.
The victim was not hurt.
